Lenovo sees mobile unit turnaround by second half of next fiscal year
- Posted 16 Feb 2017 15:00
HONG KONG: Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.
Yang, speaking to Reuters after the company posted a 67 percent drop in third-quarter profit, also said he was not considering spinning off the mobile unit or privatising the group.
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
- Reuters