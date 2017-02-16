Lenovo sees mobile unit turnaround by second half of next fiscal year

HONG KONG: Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.

Yang, speaking to Reuters after the company posted a 67 percent drop in third-quarter profit, also said he was not considering spinning off the mobile unit or privatising the group.

