Lenovo settles charges it sold laptops that compromised users' security

WASHINGTON: Lenovo Inc, a major laptop maker, has agreed to pay US$3.5 million and make changes in how it sells laptops in order to settle allegations it sold devices with pre-loaded software that compromised users' security protections.

The agreement with Connecticut, the Federal Trade Commission and 31 other states was announced on Tuesday.

The software, called VisualDiscovery, was installed on hundreds of thousands of laptops in order to deliver pop-up advertisements. The software was also able to access consumer's sensitive information, like Social Security numbers, the FTC said.

As part of the settlement, Lenovo agreed to get consumers' consent before installing this type of software, the FTC said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Paul Simao)