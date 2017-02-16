Lenovo third-quarter net profit falls 67 pct, misses estimates

HONG KONG: Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's largest personal computer (PC) maker, on Thursday posted a 67 percent slide in third-quarter net profit, lagging analyst estimates, as supply constraints and a weak macroeconomic environment weighed.

Profit fell to US$98 million over the three months through December, from US$300 million in the same period a year earlier. That compared with the US$159.53 million average of 14 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Revenue fell 6 percent to US$12.2 billion.

Component supply constraints across the industries in which Lenovo operates impacted performance, in addition to a challenging macro environment and global markets, the company said in a filing.

