LG Display says did not supply OLED panels for Apple's iPhone X this year

Technology

South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd on Thursday said it did not supply any organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for Apple's iPhone X smartphones this year.

FILE PHOTO - A visitor takes photos of TV sets made with LG Display flat screens at an exhibition in Goyang, north of Seoul, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/File Photo

SEOUL: South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd on Thursday said it did not supply any organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for Apple's iPhone X smartphones this year.

In a regulatory filing, LG Display added that nothing has been decided about future panel supply for the iPhone X model.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee)

Source: Reuters

