LG Display says did not supply OLED panels for Apple's iPhone X this year

SEOUL: South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd on Thursday said it did not supply any organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for Apple's iPhone X smartphones this year.

In a regulatory filing, LG Display added that nothing has been decided about future panel supply for the iPhone X model.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee)