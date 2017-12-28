LG Display says did not supply OLED panels for Apple's iPhone X this year
South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd on Thursday said it did not supply any organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for Apple's iPhone X smartphones this year.
In a regulatory filing, LG Display added that nothing has been decided about future panel supply for the iPhone X model.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee)