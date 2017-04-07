Channel NewsAsia

LG Elec says Q1 operating profit likely up 82 percent

South Korea's LG Electronics Inc estimated on Friday its first-quarter operating profit rose 82 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations on healthy sales of appliances and televisions. LG said January-March operating profit was likely 922 billion won (US$812.98 million), compared with a 518 billion won average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 24 analysts. Revenue likely rose 9.7 percent from a year earlier to 14.7 trillion won.

  • Posted 07 Apr 2017 14:15
FILE PHOTO - A show attendee passes by the LG Electronics booth during the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, in this file picture taken January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

LG did not elaborate on its earnings estimates and will provide detailed financial results at end-April.

(US$1 = 1,134.1000 won)

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Randy Fabi)

- Reuters