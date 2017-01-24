LG Electronics posts 2016 operating profit of US$1.2 billion

SEOUL: South Korea's LG Electronics Inc reported on Tuesday a 2016 operating profit of 1.34 trillion won (US$1.15 billion), up 12 percent from the previous year.

In the fourth quarter, the company swung to an operating loss of 35 billion won, according to Reuters calculations, in line with its guidance earlier this month.

(US$1 = 1,166.1000 won)

