LG Electronics says Q2 profit likely rose 14% year-on-year

South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 14 percent from a year earlier, but fell short of market expectations.

SEOUL: South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 14 per cent from a year earlier, but fell short of market expectations.

LG, in a regulatory filing, estimated its April-June profit to be 664 billion won (US$574.54 million) versus a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 755 billion won from a poll of 18 analysts.

Revenue likely rose 3.9 per cent to 14.6 trillion won, also lower than the 15.1 trillion won SmartEstimate.

The firm did not disclose further details of April-June operations, and will disclose full results at the end of July.

(US$1 = 1,155.7000 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Advertisement