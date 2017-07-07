LG Electronics says second-quarter profit likely rose 14 percent year-on-year
South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 14 percent from a year earlier, but fell short of market expectations.
SEOUL: South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 14 percent from a year earlier, but fell short of market expectations.
LG, in a regulatory filing, estimated its April-June profit to be 664 billion won (US$574.54 million) versus a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 755 billion won from a poll of 18 analysts.
Revenue likely rose 3.9 percent to 14.6 trillion won, also lower than the 15.1 trillion won SmartEstimate.
The firm did not disclose further details of April-June operations, and will disclose full results at the end of July.
(US$1 = 1,155.7000 won)
