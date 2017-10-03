LG launches mosquito-repellent smartphone in India

LG Electronics has launched a new smartphone in India, which has ultrasound technology that it claims can repel mosquitoes.



Launched by the South Korean company at the India Mobile Congress 2017, the K7i phone emits ultrasonic waves from a mesh grid on its back cover.



On its website, LG said that the waves do not emit harmful radiation and is "absolutely safe and harmless for humans".



It highlighted that only sound waves with a frequency of more than 30kHz were used to repel mosquitoes, and that the range of human hearing was between 20Hz and 20kHz.



"Mosquito Away is a silent, invisible, odourless and a perfectly user-friendly technology," LG said.



The phone comes with a "Mosquito Away stand" to allow users to prop the phone up, with the mesh grid facing outwards.



The device is bundled with a regular back cover without the mosquito repellent device.

In a disclaimer on its website, LG said the long-term effect of the mosquito repellent technology was not tested and that mosquitoes may "become resistant" to it.

It added that some "low-level noise" may be audible from phone's speakers when the anti-mosquito feature is activated.

"It is normal and there is no need to be concerned," LG said.

Other LG products such as air conditioners and TVs are already available with the "mosquito-away" technology. There are currently apps that claim to use similar technology, but LG said that this is the first time it has been embedded in a smartphone.



The K7i Android phone, which comes with a 1.1GHz processor with 2GB RAM, will be sold in India for 7,990 rupees (US$122).