Lytro raises US$60m with Singapore's EDBI taking part in funding round

SINGAPORE: Light Field camera maker Lytro has raised another US$60 million as it looks to make its mark in the virtual reality and cinematic content market.



Led by Blue Pool Capital, the US-based company's Series D funding round also saw the participation of Singapore Economic Development Board's investment arm, EDBI, iPhone manufacturer Foxconn and Chinese film conglomerate Huayi Media, according to a press release issued on Thursday (Feb 16).



Lytro CEO Jason Rosenthal told Channel NewsAsia in an email that a key goal of its latest funding round was to assemble a group of trusted capital partners to help it navigate the VR and cinematic content market.



"We believe that Asia in general and China in particular represent hugely important markets for the market over the next five years," Mr Rosenthal said. "We are future-proofing our strategy for that growing market with this fund-raise, but there are no specific plans that we can speak about at this point."

The pioneer in Light Field imaging tech made waves with its cameras such as Lytro Illum which allows you to change focus even after you snap a photo, but the company itself shifted its focus from consumer products a couple of years ago.



It is a decision that Mr Rosenthal previously said made him "sick in the stomach". Explaining the move, he said Lytro was competing in an established industry where product requirements had been cemented in the minds of consumers by much larger more established companies.

"This issue was compounded by the fact that the consumer camera market was declining by almost 35 per cent per year, driven by the surge in smartphone photography and changing consumer tastes," Mr Rosenthal added.



Around the same time, it started to hear from VR companies and Hollywood studios looking for a Light Field-powered solution to help them realise their creative vision for cinematic VR and next-generation content.



These "land us where we are now - focused on professional content creators, studios, artists and agencies for VR and film and TV", the CEO said.



The Chinese film market, in particular, is showing great potential as companies like Huayi Media and Dalian Wanda, owned by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, look to increase its global footprint by investing in US film establishments.



Dalian Wanda, for instance, bankrolled the US$150-million The Great Wall featuring Matt Damon and helmed by Zhang Yimou that was released in December last year. It was also considered as the most expensive Chinese film ever made.



Lytro aims to capitalise on this market momentum, Mr Rosenthal indicated, saying he expects to see rapid advances in the hardware, software and content in VR, new players entering the market and shipment of some of the first augmented reality (AR) devices over the next two to three years.

"The VR/AR market is still in its infancy and will take a number of years to reach mainstream adoption. However, the early momentum is palpable and content creators are clamouring for a set of tools and enabling experiences built from the ground up for this new medium," he said.



He added that China has the second-largest entertainment industry in the world, and expects to see that continue to accelerate as more original content is developed there. "We believe that Lytro has the opportunity to be the company that defines the production pipeline, technologies and quality standards for an entire next generation of content."