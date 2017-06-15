Manufacturer says wireless charging for Apple's iPhone in the works: Report

Searching for a power outlet to charge your drained iPhone may become a thing of the past, after a device manufacturer for Apple said wireless charging for iPhones is currently in the works.

Taiwanese iPhone assembler Wistron - which has manufacturing plants in India - said waterproof and wireless charging features will be added to the new 5.5-inch models to be launched later this year, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.

"Assembly process for the previous generations of (iPhones) have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit," the company's chief executive Robert Hwang was quoted by the report as saying on Wednesday (Jun 14).

Wistron is one of the latest manufacturers to have begun assembling Apple's iPhones, according to the Verge. It underwent a trial period with the iPhone SE which began shipping to India in May. The company is also reportedly assembling the iPhone 6S model.

WIRELESS RUMOURS

This is not the first time that a wireless charging feature for the next iPhone model has been mentioned. In February, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities wrote in a research note, which was published on MacRumors, that these features will be incorporated in the three iPhones to be released this year.

Purported leaks of a simplified diagram and a photo of what seemed like the front and back panels made of glass - which is required for wireless charging - have also surfaced online.

Back in 2016, Bloomberg reported that Apple was in midst of developing "cutting edge" technology that would enable wireless charging.