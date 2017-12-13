Mediacorp's newsroom analytics tool RIPPLE clinches top spots at big data and AI awards

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp’s content analytics solution, RIPPLE, won big at the inaugural BIGGIES Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Awards, walking away as the winner in two categories as well as the overall Best of Show accolade.

The BIGGIES Awards, held on Dec 7 in Hong Kong, aim to reward media companies' best practices in big data and artificial intelligence products and strategies in Asia-Pacific. Organised by World Newsmedia Network, there were entries from more than 11 companies across seven countries.

RIPPLE clinched the top positions for Excellence in Data Analytics and Excellence in Data-Driven Business Process Efficiency, two out of five awards categories presented at the event.

It also won the Best of Show accolade, presented to the best data-driven project, product or process of the BIGGIES Awards.

Developed in-house by Mediacorp, RIPPLE (Real-time Interest, Participation and Popularity Learning Engine) is a newsroom analytics tool that aims to harness the abilities of descriptive web analytics and data science predictive capabilities to provide content insights.

For example, RIPPLE is able to provide a more holistic view of audience behaviour and consumption patterns by integrating content characteristics from audience profiles, engagement levels, trending themes and performance predictions.

"RIPPLE has significantly lifted business efficiency at Mediacorp. Aggregated content insights, previously resource-intensive to prepare from disparate data sources, are now readily available 24/7 across all mobile devices and through periodic business alerts," Mediacorp said in a news release.

Head of consumer insights and analytics Roger Moy said the team is both thrilled and humbled by the recognition.

"Content imperatives often demand real-time intelligence to drive more data-informed decisions quickly. RIPPLE started out as a bespoke analytics solution for Mediacorp’s newsroom, but has now evolved into a comprehensive content insights hub for all our digital content," he said.

Established in 2014, Mediacorp's consumer insights and analytics unit brings together different analytical disciplines, such as consumer research, marketing science, digital analytics, loyalty and data science, to help develop greater data synergy.

The awards ceremony was one of the sixth annual Big Data & AI for Media Week events in Hong Kong and Beijing.

“We’re pleased to award extreme innovation in the big data and AI fields in media and advertising companies across the region,” said World Newsmedia Network CEO Martha Stone.

“These winning entries represent a true audience-centric approach to doing business, leveraging audience analytics, targeting, product development and strategic initiatives,” Ms Stone added.

