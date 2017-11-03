Messaging service WhatsApp back online after brief outage

SINGAPORE: Popular messaging service WhatsApp suffered a widespread global outage on Friday (Nov 3), with users taking to social media to air complaints.

A notice under the "Help" section of the mobile application said: "Our service is experiencing a problem right now. We are working on it and hope to restore the functionality shortly."

The handle #whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, with users from countries such as India, UK, Malaysia, Spain and Indonesia reporting issues with the messaging service that's owned by Facebook.

A screengrab shows WhatsApp's service under maintenance on Friday (Nov 3).

According to DownDetector.com, a website which gathers user information on whether various online services are working, WhatsApp users started experiencing issues at 3.42pm (Singapore time).

The service returned to some users in Singapore at about 5.05pm.

A spokeswoman for Facebook in Singapore said the company was still investigating the matter.

Whatsapp is down. The end of the world is near. pic.twitter.com/gEvfFMVH15 — Rubén Mozo (@rubenmozo) November 3, 2017

Whatsapp is down, I repeat Whatsapp is down. pic.twitter.com/KqDmM7XtKL — Vedant (@vedant_6) November 3, 2017

I'm such a cliche. Checking twitter to see if #whatsapp is down. It is. — Kat Storr (@KattyStorr) November 3, 2017

In May, WhatsApp was hit by a global outage for several hours before being resolved.

The messaging app is used by more than 1.2 billion people around the world and is a key tool for communications and commerce in many countries. The service was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for US$19 billion.