Messaging service WhatsApp back online after brief outage

SINGAPORE: Popular messaging service WhatsApp suffered a widespread global outage on Friday (Nov 3), with users taking to social media to air complaints.

In a notice under the "Help" section of the mobile application, it said: "Our service is experiencing a problem right now. We are working on it and hope to restore the functionality shortly."

As of 4.30pm on Friday, at least 750 users submitted a report to DownDetector.com, a service which gathers user information on whether various services - including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp - are working.

The handle #whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, with users from countries such as India, UK, Malaysia, Spain and Indonesia reporting issues with the messaging service.

A screengrab shows Whatsapp's service under maintenance on Friday (Nov 3).

DownDetector.com stated that WhatsApp started experiencing issues at 3.42pm (Singapore time).

The service returned to some users in Singapore at about 5.05pm.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted WhatsApp for a statement.

Whatsapp is down. The end of the world is near. pic.twitter.com/gEvfFMVH15 — Rubén Mozo (@rubenmozo) November 3, 2017

Whatsapp is down, I repeat Whatsapp is down. pic.twitter.com/KqDmM7XtKL — Vedant (@vedant_6) November 3, 2017

I'm such a cliche. Checking twitter to see if #whatsapp is down. It is. — Kat Storr (@KattyStorr) November 3, 2017

In May, WhatsApp experienced a global outage for several hours before being resolved.