Messaging startup Slack said to draw interest from Amazon - Bloomberg

REUTERS - Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate messaging and collaboration software startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies including Amazon.com Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

A deal could value the company at at least US$9 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Slack is a platform where employees can send messages, collaborate, organize and share files. The technology also integrates with a wide variety of business software - such as Salesforce.com Inc and Microsoft Corp's Skype - so employees can do all their work within Slack.

San Francisco-based Slack has raised more than US$500 million from venture capitalists and was valued at US$3.8 billion at its last private financing round a year ago.

Both, Amazon and Slack were not immediately available to comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)