Microsoft Paint could be dropped from future Windows releases

SINGAPORE: The days of Microsoft Paint may be numbered, with the long-standing basic graphics editing program slated to be removed from future releases of the Windows operating system.

The tech giant added Microsoft Paint to a list of features that will be "deprecated" in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update - meaning that the program is no longer in active development and might be removed in future releases.

Paint was first introduced in Windows 1.0 – the first version of the operating system – in November 1985, as a 1-bit monochrome licensed version of ZSoft’s PC Paintbrush.



Users could save their work only in the BMP and PCX formats, and it wasn't until Windows 98 that the JPEG format became available as well.

On the same support page, which was updated on Friday (Jul 21), Microsoft indicated that features like Outlook Express, Reader app and Reading list would be removed altogether from the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

The fall update is scheduled to be released around September, according to the Verge.