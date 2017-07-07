Microsoft to cut "thousands" of jobs - source

Technology

Microsoft to cut "thousands" of jobs - source

Microsoft Corp plans to cut "thousands" of jobs, with a majority of them outside the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A display for the Windows 10 operating system is seen in a store window of the Microsoft store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York, U.S., July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

REUTERS - Microsoft Corp plans to cut "thousands" of jobs, with a majority of them outside the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Redmond, Washington-based company is in the process of reorganizing its sales and marketing teams as it doubles down on its fast-growing cloud business.

Reuters reported on Monday that the company would undergo a reorganization that would impact its sales and marketing teams.

(Reporting by Salvador Rodriguez in San Francisco; Narottam Medhora and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters