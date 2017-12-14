Mobile game Vainglory kicks off world championships in Singapore

Returning to the country which was the game's test bed four years ago, multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game Vainglory's world championship sees 12 international teams compete for over US$140,000 in prize money.

SINGAPORE: The game Vainglory had its first beta release back in 2014 with Singapore as its test market. Back then it was known as Kindred.

This Sunday (Dec 17), the mobile online game will have come full circle, with Singapore's hosting of the Razer 2017 World Championship Final at Kallang Theatre.

The four-day tournament began on Thursday, and features 12 teams from around the globe fighting for a prize pool of more than US$140,000. This will be the second edition of the yearly world championship, with the inaugural tournament held in the United States last year.

Developed and published by gaming company Super Evil Megacorp, Vainglory is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. Available on both Apple and Android mobile devices, a typical game features two opposing teams of three players each, fighting to destroy the enemy base.

“This the second year where we have a full-blown world championships featuring regional amateur teams who fight their way up in regional top competitions,” said the company’s CEO Kristian Segerstrale. “Every team here has qualified from tournaments with deep structure and we’re really excited about that.

“There are thousands and thousands of Vainglory teams around the world that compete at various levels and these 12 are the very best in the world,” he added.

Exclusively for mobile devices, Vainglory is available for download on both Apple and Android devices. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

Singapore will be represented by Team Impunity, who qualified for the world championships via the 2017 Southeast Asia Summer Championships in Jakarta in September.

They will have to first overcome other world-class teams, though, in the form of last year’s champion ROX Armada, as well as North American champions Cloud9 and global e-sports brand Team Solo Mid.

With the tournament making a return to the country which inspired its growth, the Vainglory developers will also be announcing a upgrade to the game this weekend.

BACK WHERE IT ALL STARTED

The game has come a long way, according to Segerstrale. Even before its proposed upgrade to a five-versus-five game, Vainglory was still feeling its way and evolving based on the preferences of its beta version players.

He recalled the reasons for making Singapore a test market for the game’s initial iteration. According to him, the openness to new ideas and being an English-speaking community certainly helped. “We needed a test market that was open to a new style of play, and Southeast Asia in general is mobile-first in ways that other regions really aren’t as much. If you look at major gaming markets such as the United States, they are generally PC-first markets,” he said.

Super Evil Megacorp CEO Kristian Segerstrale, who spearheads the creators of Vainglory. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

“We also needed a market that was small and easy enough to understand, where we could make trips to and meet the community, and make them feel like a sort of experimental cauldron for our game,” he added.

A member of Team Impunity from Singapore, warming up before the world championships. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

It was a decision which reaped plenty of benefits, as Vainglory was then able to become the game that it was today, according to Segerstrale. “When the beta was first released in 2014, I remember sitting up in the office to wait for the very first players to come online and we all had to jump in and play the game with them as well,” he said.

“Very quickly the Singaporean community formed a very tight knit community and there were also forums online in social media which we used to interface with a lot in order to both ask questions and take feedback and understand how the community wants to play this type of game."



POTENTIAL FOR GROWTH

With smartphones increasingly becoming ubiquitous in Asia and beyond, Segerstrale thinks mobile gaming is the next frontier for e-sports. “With mobile devices becoming more advanced, and with the advent of LTE and 5G technology around the corner, in some ways you will be able to see mobiles surpassing PC or Console in terms of mobility factor,” he said.

“This is not just in terms of CPU speeds, but if you combined their mobility, networking and control accuracy with touchscreen tech.. it’s becoming harder and harder for the mobile generation to justify the idea of buying and using either PC or Consoles for gaming,” added Segerstrale.

“Right now, with three billion plus touchscreens around the world, over the next few years we will definitely see a very foundational shift of how people play on mobile devices.”

FIGHTING FOR GLORY

In Singapore, Vainglory has a large following, according to Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) chairman Nicholas Aaron Khoo. “When we hosted local events this year, Vainglory competitions were generally very well-received. In terms of figures, we estimate about 300,000 players playing the game casually online here in Singapore,” he said.

As one of the competitors at this week’s world championships in Singapore, American gamer Aric “gabevizzle” Villarin is especially wary of his Asian counterparts, who are more than capable of giving his US-based team a run for their money.

“The East Asian and Southeast Asian teams have very unique meta-game strategies,” said the 21-year old, who plays for Cloud9. “Playing against them is very interesting. You see both good passive, as well as good aggressive teams out there.

“One thing that’s very consistent among Asian teams is that they are very smart with their decisions. They analyse situations well and know exactly when and where to engage their opponents,” he added.

As one of the tournament favourites, Villarin though, has a good idea of which teams will give his side the most difficulty. “I would say Korean teams ROX Armada and Ace Gaming are one of the sides to look out for,” he said.

“They’re very good. Rox are last year’s champions and Ace are a very good East Asian team. Playing against them you can tell they’re very strong,” added the Californian native.

Faced against stronger sides in the competition, Singapore’s Team Impunity are quietly confident of their chances and are banking on home support to see them through.

“I feel that our level is not that bad.. We’ve faced top opponents before, and the games were tougher than expected,” said Team Impunity’s Nigel “INKED” Tan. “Our strategy is to study our opponents and see what they’ll usually do and not do. From there we will draft a counter-strategy to deal with them."

“We’re confident but not over confident. Since we’re playing on home ground, we’ll try our best to be champion,” he added.