More than 100 SMEs adopt IMDA's Go Digital programme

SINGAPORE: More than 100 small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) have adopted 24 digital solutions under the Go Digital programme since it was rolled out in April this year, announced the Infocomm Media Development Authority on Friday (Jul 21).



These solutions are aimed at helping SMEs use digital technology to boost their productivity and build their digital capabilities, and generate more than S$2.4 million in revenue for infocomm media suppliers, said IMDA.



During an industry briefing on Friday, IMDA also announced that standards for pre-approved digital solutions will progressively be raised. Currently, they are evaluated on criteria such as functionalities that meet SMEs' requirements, ease of use and pricing.

The higher standards will take into account factors like digital capabilities such as cybersecurity, data protection, analytics and compliance to standards.



IMDA also announced at the event that the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises will operate the SME Digital Tech Hub – which will provide specialist digital technology advice to SMEs with more advanced digital needs. It will be rolled out later this year.

Over 500 icm vendors and industry players were at the event.

Speaking at the event, IMDA chief executive Tan Kiat How said the agency will develop sector-specific industry digital plans to guide SMEs.



These plans will also be aligned to the Industry Transformation Maps, and he said IMDA will focus on sectors where technology can significantly improve productivity, such as retail, food services, wholesale trade, logistics, cleaning and security.

All in, there are 56 pre-approved digital solutions under the SME Go Digital Programme, which was announced in Parliament during this year's Budget.



IMDA has also issued a call for proposals for commercially managed digital platforms that drive the adoption of game-changing technology, such as artificial intelligence.



Submissions are open until Sep 8 this year.