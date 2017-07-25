MS Paint is not dead, says Microsoft after outpouring of support

SINGAPORE: Microsoft Paint will not be killed off after all, the company confirmed on Monday (Jul 24) after fears that the iconic basic graphics editing program will be dropped from future releases of the Windows operating system.



"MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free!" Microsoft said in a blog post.



This means that while the feature will no longer be pre-installed in future versions of Windows, users can download it for free from the Windows app store.



Microsoft said it was taking the opportunity to "set the record straight" and "clear up some confusion" after fans of MS Paint took to social media to lament the potential death of the iconic program.

"We've seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint," said the tech company.

"If there’s anything we learned, it’s that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It’s been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app."

Microsoft also said that Windows users will be able to use Paint 3D, the new version of MS Paint which comes bundled with the Creators Update to Windows 10.



The latest program will allow Windows 10 users to access many of MS Paint's features such as photo editing, line and curve tools and 2D creation - in addition to new 3D capabilities, Microsoft said.