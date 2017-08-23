Mutual funds mark down investments in Uber by up to 15 percent - WSJ

REUTERS: Four mutual fund companies have marked down their investments in Uber Technologies Inc by as much as 15 percent following the ride-hailing company's scandal-ridden year, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Three of the investors, Vanguard Group, Principal Funds and Hartford Funds, all marked down their shares by 15 percent to US$41.46 a share for the quarter ended June 30, according to the fund companies' latest disclosure documents, the Journal reported.

A fourth investor, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, cut the estimated price of its Uber shares by about 12 percent to US$42.70. Another investor, Fidelity Investments, maintained its estimate of US$48.77 as of June 30, The Wall Street Journal reported. graph (http://on.wsj.com/2vmSe6T)

Representatives of Uber and the five fund companies could not be reached immediately for comment.

Uber has suffered a series of setbacks in recent months, including a federal probe into the company's use of technology to evade regulators in certain cities and a trade secrets lawsuit filed by Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit, Waymo. In addition, its chief executive Travis Kalanick resigned, also pressured by accounts of a culture of sexism and bullying at Uber.

The ride-hailing company grew to a valuation of US$68 billion in seven years amid non-stop controversy. It has upended the tightly regulated taxi industry in many countries and changed the transportation landscape.

