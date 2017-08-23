Mutual funds mark down investments in Uber by up to 15%: Wall Street Journal

Four mutual fund companies have marked down their investments in Uber Technologies Inc by as much as 15 per cent following the ride-hailing company's scandal-ridden year, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Three of the investors, Vanguard Group, Principal Funds and Hartford Funds, all marked down their shares by 15 per cent to US$41.46 a share for the quarter ended June 30, according to the fund companies' latest disclosure documents, the Journal reported.

A fourth investor, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, cut the estimated price of its Uber shares by about 12 per cent to US$42.70. Another investor, Fidelity Investments, maintained its estimate of US$48.77 as of June 30, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Representatives of Uber and the five fund companies could not be reached immediately for comment.

Uber has suffered a series of setbacks in recent months, including a federal probe into the company's use of technology to evade regulators in certain cities and a trade secrets lawsuit filed by Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit, Waymo. In addition, its chief executive Travis Kalanick resigned, also pressured by accounts of a culture of sexism and bullying at Uber.

The ride-hailing company grew to a valuation of US$68 billion in seven years amid non-stop controversy. It has upended the tightly regulated taxi industry in many countries and changed the transportation landscape.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Leslie Adler)