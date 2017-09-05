Nasdaq to buy eVestment for US$705 million

U.S. exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Tuesday it would buy cloud-based analytics provider eVestment Alliance LLC for US$705 million.

Nasdaq said it would fund the deal with debt and cash on hand.

Evestment helps institutional investors monitor industry trends and make investment decisions.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)