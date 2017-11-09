Driverless shuttle gets into accident on launch day in Las Vegas: Report

The vehicle by French company Navya is currently being tested at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

SINGAPORE: A driverless electric shuttle bus, the same currently being trialled at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU), was involved in a minor accident on its launch day in Las Vegas.

According to a report by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday (Nov 8), police said the human driver of the other vehicle, a delivery truck, was at fault. They added that the shuttle, Navya's Arma vehicle, had come to a stop when it sensed the truck was trying to back up, but the latter continued to do so "until its tires touched the front of the shuttle".

The accident took place "in its first few hours of service", according to the report.

The driverless mini bus being tested by NTU can carry up to 15 people. (Photo: Olivia Siong)

The driverless shuttle in question is the same one currently being tested at NTU. At a preview last December, NTU researchers said the vehicle, which is fully enclosed and air-conditioned, can take up to 15 people with 11 seated and four standing. It can move at speeds up to 45kmh, although this will be capped at the campus limit of 40kmh during the trial.

This project is part of NTU’s roadmap to eventually trial a 45-seater autonomous bus in its campus in 2018.



