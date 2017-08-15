Neo-Nazi site down after Google, GoDaddy cut registration

TORONTO: Neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer appeared to be offline on Tuesday, after its domain registration was revoked by GoDaddy and Google, which both said the site that helped organize the violent weekend rally in Virginia had violated their terms of service.

Users could not access the site from cities across North America and Asia. Several error messages came up including one that said its DNS address could not be found.

(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)