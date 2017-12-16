New Google Maps feature will alert users when to get off the bus or train

SINGAPORE: Google Maps has rolled out a new feature that will send an app notification to users when it is time to get off the bus or train.

It is designed to give public transport users the same step-by-step instructions that often accompany GPS systems for drivers.

"You can track your progress along the way just like you can in driving, walking or biking directions," said Google in a blog post on Thursday (Dec 14).



Example of the notification on an Android phone. (Image: Google Blog)

According to Google's blog post, the feature is available on Google Maps for Android. A report on the Express, however, noted that for now, only Android phones running on the 8.0 Oreo operating system have access to it.



While Google did not mention Apple devices, it appears iPhone users already have access to something similar.

iPhone users have the option of turning on reminders through Google Maps during their journey.

A notification from Google Maps on the iPhone.

This new feature could be useful to commuters who tend to doze off or lose track of time while using other apps. All they have to do is to opt to receive notifications on their Android phone about crucial transit points like when to transfer to another train platform or get off the bus.

Users will be able to tap on a "start" button at the bottom of their screens after choosing their destination. They will then start to receive notifications about their journey.



It may also make the commute easier for tourists or those travelling to somewhere new.