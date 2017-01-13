Nintendo Switch to launch March 3, to cost US$299.99 in US

Channel NewsAsia

TOKYO: Nintendo Co Ltd will launch the Switch, its first new game console in about four years, on March 3 for US$299.99 in the United States and 29,980 yen in Japan, the video game maker said on Friday.

The price of the Nintendo Switch, a hybrid home console and handheld device, compares with the US$299.99 in the U.S. and the 25,000 yen in Japan that it costs for the firm's existing Wii U console.

Shares of Nintendo were down 3 percent after the announcement.

