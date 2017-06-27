Nissan recalls 17,778 Datsun cars in Russia - standards agency

Nissan Motor Co is recalling 17,778 of its Datsun cars sold in Russia between September 2015 and January 2017, Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday.

The recall is due to a possible leak of fuel due to a production fault in the Datsuns' fuel tube.

