Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Nokia 3310 set to make comeback: Report

The Nokia 3310, which was released in 2000, is set to be relaunched at around US$73, according to a Venture Beat report cited by several news outlets. 

  • Posted 15 Feb 2017 08:34
  • Updated 15 Feb 2017 08:40
File photo of Nokia 3310. 

SINGAPORE: Some might call it one of the most reliable phones ever made, and it is set to make a return.

Plans for the relaunch of the Nokia 3310 were reported by tech website Venture Beat. The phone, which was first released in 2000, will go for US$73, the report said.

Citing an unidentified source, Venture Beat said the announcement will be made by HMD Global Oy - the Finnish manufacturer that has exclusive rights to market Nokia's phones - at the Mobile World Congress later this month.

HMD will also launch new smartphones – the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 – at the same event, reports said.

The Nokia 3310 was popular for its lasting battery life and sturdy build. It was released at the turn of the century as a substitute for the 3210 model.

According to Venture Beat, the launch event will be held in Barcelona on Feb 26, with the European market being the initial focus.

- CNA/mn