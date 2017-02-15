Nokia 3310 set to make comeback: Report
The Nokia 3310, which was released in 2000, is set to be relaunched at around US$73, according to a Venture Beat report cited by several news outlets.
- Posted 15 Feb 2017 08:34
- Updated 15 Feb 2017 08:40
SINGAPORE: Some might call it one of the most reliable phones ever made, and it is set to make a return.
Plans for the relaunch of the Nokia 3310 were reported by tech website Venture Beat. The phone, which was first released in 2000, will go for US$73, the report said.
Citing an unidentified source, Venture Beat said the announcement will be made by HMD Global Oy - the Finnish manufacturer that has exclusive rights to market Nokia's phones - at the Mobile World Congress later this month.
HMD will also launch new smartphones – the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 – at the same event, reports said.
The Nokia 3310 was popular for its lasting battery life and sturdy build. It was released at the turn of the century as a substitute for the 3210 model.
According to Venture Beat, the launch event will be held in Barcelona on Feb 26, with the European market being the initial focus.
- CNA/mn