NuggsForCarter teen beats Ellen for most retweeted tweet record

SINGAPORE: Thanks to a campaign for free nuggets, a 16-year-old boy living in Nevada has beaten the record for the most retweeted tweet of all time, overtaking TV personality Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscars wefie, according to a Twitter blog post on Tuesday (May 9).

Carter Wilkerson’s record has earned him a year's supply of nuggets from Wendy’s and a donation of US$100,000 made by the fast food chain in his name to The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

Wilkerson said “it started as a joke” one day as he was lying in bed scrolling through Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I recalled tweets I have seen where kids will text their parents asking ‘How many retweets for a dog?’ types of questions,” the American wrote on a website he started for the challenge. “I decided to kick it up a notch and ask my favourite fast food restaurant the same type of question: ‘How many retweets for a year of free nuggs?’"



HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017





“After I received an outrageous goal of 18 million, I just thought of it as a silly joke to laugh at with my friends, so I replied ‘Consider it done’. Then it took off and now I am making Twitter history.”

As of 10pm on Tuesday (May 9), Wilkerson’s post on Apr 5 garnered 3,431,622 retweets, eclipsing Ellen's tweet on Mar 3, 2014 which had 3,430,313 retweets.

According to Twitter’s blog post, the #NuggsForCarter movement earned the support from brands such as Microsoft, Amazon and Hollister, as well as musician Zedd and even Ellen herself.

Carter was invited to appear on The Ellen Show on Apr 18, where Ellen proposed that if he makes it to 18 million retweets, she would give him a special prize – but on the condition that he didn’t surpass her own record.

Hey @TheEllenShow sorry about that... Can I still keep my TV and Underwear?? — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) May 9, 2017

Even United Airlines tried jumping on the bandwagon, only to end up receiving backlash.

@united @Wendys wanna give the guy u beat up a free flight too? maybe more than 1? — eve peyser (@evepeyser) April 10, 2017

Twitter has now officially verified Carter's account with a blue tick and has given him a custom hashtag with an emoji featuring a box of Wendy’s nuggets.

“I want to give back. I am so blessed to have an opportunity to use my voice to support something I believe in. And really grateful to everyone who retweeted my post. They made this happen,” Carter told Twitter.