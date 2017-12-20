Oi creditors officially approve restructuring after marathon meeting

RIO DE JANEIRO: Creditors in Brazilian telecoms carrier Oi SA officially approved a debt restructuring plan put forward by the company early on Wednesday morning, taking the company out of Latin America's largest ever bankruptcy protection process.

The plan was approved almost unanimously in three of four creditor classes after a marathon 14-hour meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Gram Slattery)