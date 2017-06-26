Open Fiber, ACEA close to deal for superfast broadband rollout in Rome - sources

MILAN: Italy's Open Fiber is close to agreeing a deal with ACEA to use the utility's infrastructure for the roll-out of ultrafast broadband in Rome, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Open Fiber, the broadband unit owned by power utility Enel and state lender CDP, has been seeking to strike strategic deals with utilities across Italy as it squares up to rival phone group Telecom Italia in its network investments.

Enel declined to comment on the Open Fiber-ACEA deal.

The news of Open Fiber and ACEA nearing a deal first appeared in la Repubblica's Affari&Finanza insert on Monday.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)

