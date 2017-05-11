Opera refreshes browser to allow direct access to WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger

SINGAPORE: Opera Software has released the latest version of its browser that includes a messaging sidebar built directly into its interface, it announced on Wednesday (May 10).



The browser, dubbed Opera Reborn, allows users to pin Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram messaging apps to the left side of the browser. They can then simultaneously browse and chat, with shortcuts installed to switch between the different messengers, Opera said in a press release .

Other browsers currently force users to switch to a different tab or browser window to communicate via the various social messaging apps.



The interface also has a menu button which allows users to log out from messaging services directly in the browser.

Commenting on the new feature, head of Opera browser Krystian Kolondra said: “This shift has come with smartphones, but desktops and laptops, while theoretically more powerful multitasking tools, have been left behind. We believe this needs to change.”

In addition to the social messenger interface, Opera Reborn sports a new look with a high-quality graphical design that is more consistent across platforms. It also features refined icons, speed dial and private mode animations, the company said.