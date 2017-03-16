Oracle reports better-than-expected profit, revenue

REUTERS: Business software maker Oracle Corp reported better-than-expected rise in quarterly adjusted revenue and profit as the company benefits from its transition to cloud-based products.

Oracle's shares rose 3.3 percent to US$44.45 in extended trading on Wednesday.

Sales of the company's cloud-computing software and platform service rose nearly 62 percent to US$1.19 billion, while its software licensing business fell nearly 16 percent.

"The increase in revenue from our cloud business is starting to overtake our new software license business decline," Safra Catz, Oracle chief executive had said during the second quarter earnings call.

The company's shift to cloud-based products to tackle the shrinking licensing business was strengthened with its US$9.3 billion NetSuite acquisition in July. The deal helped the company to take on nimbler rivals such as Workday Inc and Salesforce.com Inc .

Net income rose to US$2.24 billion, or 53 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, from US$2.14 billion, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's total adjusted revenue rose to US$9.27 billion from US$9.01 billion.

Excluding items, Oracle earned 69 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$9.26 billion, and a profit of 62 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

