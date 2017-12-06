Outgoing ProSiebenSat.1 CEO plays down digital TV threats

The outgoing chief executive of Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE on Wednesday played down the threat to its TV business of digital rivals, describing its core advertising-driven operation as "robust".

MUNICH/FRANKFURT: The outgoing chief executive of Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE on Wednesday played down the threat to its TV business of digital rivals, describing its core advertising-driven operation as "robust".

Thomas Ebeling, who is stepping down in February after a string of outlook downgrades, told investors that in any given minute 11 million people in Germany were watching traditional TV - and just 700,000 were viewing videos online.

"Life would be easier without Youtube, Netflix and the rest, but there is a really robust core in the TV business," Ebeling told a capital markets day at which the Munich-based broadcaster unveiled a new, simplified structure.

Ebeling reeled off a series of slides showing that advertisers - including fast-moving consumer goods companies and even online giants like Amazon - love TV advertising. One day's exposure on commercial television had the same impact as a two-week online campaign, he said.

Most German-speaking viewers preferred to watch sitcoms like Big Bang Theory, the U.S. hit that airs on the ProSieben channel, on scheduled TV. ProSieben's content has an overlap of 19 percent with that of Netflix, Ebeling said.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Joern Poltz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Advertisement