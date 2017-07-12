Panasonic's Evolta robot climbs 1,000m cliff in battery challenge: Report

Powered by just two AA dry cell batteries, Panasonic's iconic Evolta Neo-kun robot successfully climbed to the top of a 1,000 metre-high sheer cliff in Norway in 11.5 hours, according to reports on Tuesday (Jul 11).

The attempt - the latest in a series of challenges organized by the company since 2008 - was meant to be a battery trial, Asahi Shimbun reported, citing Panasonic.





The humanoid bot made its way up the cliff in Lysefjord along a tight rope in what was only its second effort in two days after it failed in an earlier attempt which was "hampered by rain and wind", according to the report.

The vertical climb was livestreamed on Panasonic's Facebook page.

Back in 2008, when Panasonic first introduced this challenge, the Evolta Neo-kun climbed a 530-meter sheer cliff in the Grand Canyon in the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The robot's designer Tomotaka Takahashi who has has been taking part in EVOLTA Robot Challenge with Panasonic since 2008.