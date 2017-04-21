Panasonic says it switches to all-cash offer to buy out PanaHome

TOKYO: Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp said on Friday it has decided to make an all-cash offer to buy the rest of PanaHome Corp worth 92.4 billion yen (US$846.9 million), cancelling an earlier stock-swap agreement.

Panasonic already owns 54.18 percent in PanaHome and it offers to pay 1,200 yen per share to acquire the rest of the shares, it said in a statement.

The offer represents a 16.4 percent premium to Friday's closing price.

Panasonic said last year it had agreed to buy out its subsidiary through an all-stock deal.

(US$1 = 109.1100 yen)

