Peugeot partners with Huawei in connected-car software

PSA Group will develop a secure connected vehicle system in a new partnership with Chinese telecoms company Huawei Technologies, the French carmaker announced on Tuesday.

"Our partnership with Huawei is about connected vehicle development platforms," PSA engineering chief Gilles Le Borgne said at a mobility-themed event hosted by the Peugeot maker.

The new services on offer will include remote vehicle diagnostics, over-the-air software updates and car-sharing capabilities, PSA said. The first services will be rolled out next year in Europe and China.

