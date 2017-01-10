Price comparison website Gocompare FY revenue rises 19 percent

REUTERS: Price comparison website Gocompare.Com Group Plc reported a 19 percent jump in full-year revenue to about 142 million pounds and said it had started 2017 from a "position of confidence".

The company, which demerged from British insurer esure Group Plc in November, said adjusted operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31 would rise 30 percent to 30 million pounds (US$36 million) from a year earlier, at the top end of its guidance.

Gocompare allows customers to compare insurance rates and prices of financial, travel and business products, utilities and household services.

(US$1 = 0.8230 pounds)

