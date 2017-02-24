Property website Rightmove full-year profit rises

REUTERS: British property website Rightmove reported higher 2016 profit as more customers logged on to its sites to buy and sell houses, but said traffic to its website generated fewer leads for brokers as the Brexit vote dampened housing market activity.

Operating profit grew 18 percent to 161.6 million pounds, but the number of leads it generated for its clients fell 6 percent to nearly 47 million.

Rightmove also said Peter Brooks-Johnson, currently chief operating officer, would become chief executive when current CEO Nick McKittrick retires at its general meeting on May 9.

(Editing by Jason Neely)