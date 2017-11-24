Property website ZPG ends pursuit of rival GoCompare

REUTERS: British real estate website ZPG Plc said on Thursday it does not plan to make a further offer for rival GoCompare, a week after GoCompare rejected its US$600 million takeover approach.

GoCompare had rejected ZPG's approach saying the offer "does not reflect the strong ‎growth prospects of the company." GoCompare made its debut on the London stock market a year ago following its demerger from insurer Esure,

Shares in GoCompare were down about 5.2 percent at 1536 GMT while ZPG shares were down marginally.

