Proxy proposal on Apple directors defeated at meeting
- Posted 01 Mar 2017 02:00
CUPERTINO, California: A proxy proposal to allow shareholders to nominate two directors on Apple's board was defeated at the iPhone maker's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
The proposal won 31.9 percent of votes at the meeting at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California. An advisory vote to approve executive pay won 95.2 percent support.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis)
- Reuters