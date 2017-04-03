Putin says Russia's existing internet regulations are sufficient
Russia's existing internet regulations are sufficient and the country needs no further restrictions, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"The state should... eliminate certain threats," Putin told a group of journalists from Russian regions.
"In my point of view the existing restrictions are sufficient for now," he said.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
- Reuters