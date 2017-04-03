Channel NewsAsia

Putin says Russia's existing internet regulations are sufficient

Russia's existing internet regulations are sufficient and the country needs no further restrictions, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on after a meeting with President of Iceland Gudni Johannesson as part of the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

"The state should... eliminate certain threats," Putin told a group of journalists from Russian regions.

"In my point of view the existing restrictions are sufficient for now," he said.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

- Reuters