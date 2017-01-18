Channel NewsAsia

Qualcomm said to face US antitrust case on licensing practices - BBG

Qualcomm Inc is set to face a U.S. antitrust case for allegedly using unfair practices in the way the chipmaker licenses its technology, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://bloom.bg/2iLeYus)

  • Posted 18 Jan 2017 03:55
FILE PHOTO: The logo of chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is pictured on its building in San Diego, California, U.S. July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Qualcomm's shares fell 4.5 percent to US$63.90.

The company's technology licensing business has driven profits for years, thanks to the royalties it collects on the chip technology developed by its chipmaking unit.

In 2014, Qualcomm disclosed that the Federal Trade Commission was investigating its licensing practices.

Qualcomm and FTC were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

- Reuters