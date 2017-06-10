Qualcomm says confident can address EU concerns about NXP deal

U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm said on Friday it was confident it would addressed EU antitrust concerns about its US$38-billion bid for NXP Semiconductors, after EU regulators started an investigation into the deal.

"This acquisition is complementary," the company said in a statement. "Qualcomm continues to expect this transaction to close by the end of 2017."

The European Commission cited a series of worries about the combined company's market power and ability to block rivals and hike prices.

