Qualcomm says confident can address EU concerns about NXP deal

Technology

Qualcomm says confident can address EU concerns about NXP deal

U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm said on Friday it was confident it would addressed EU antitrust concerns about its US$38-billion bid for NXP Semiconductors, after EU regulators started an investigation into the deal.

A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California, U.S. April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

BRUSSELS: U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm said on Friday it was confident it would addressed EU antitrust concerns about its US$38-billion bid for NXP Semiconductors, after EU regulators started an investigation into the deal.

"This acquisition is complementary," the company said in a statement. "Qualcomm continues to expect this transaction to close by the end of 2017."

The European Commission cited a series of worries about the combined company's market power and ability to block rivals and hike prices.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Source: Reuters