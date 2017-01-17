Researchers develop battery with inbuilt 'fire extinguisher': Report

SINGAPORE: A team of researchers from Stanford University has developed a lithium-ion battery that is able to extinguish fire in the event it gets too hot, the BBC reported.

Triphenyl phosphate (TPP), which is a flame retardant, sits in a shell within the electrolyte fluid. The TPP is released once the shell melts at temperatures of 150°C. According to the BBC, the battery fires were extinguished in 0.4 seconds in tests carried out by the Stanford team, whose peer-reviewed paper was published by the Science Advances journal.

On Monday (Jan 16), a source revealed that Samsung's investigation into what caused some Galaxy Note 7s to catch fire concluded that the battery was the main reason. Samsung declined to comment and will announce the results of its findings on Jan 23.

Battery life span has been a critical area of focus for electronics manufacturers looking for a cutting edge over their rivals. Lithium-ion batteries are used in many devices - but it is also a fire hazard.

"There is enormous pressure to improve battery tech. It's one of the areas that's holding back mobile devices and a range of other products," Ian Fogg, a senior analyst at IHS, told the BBC.