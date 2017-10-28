Reuters Summit: Kaspersky CEO says hack claims cutting US cyber security sales

MOSCOW: Eugene Kaspersky told Reuters on Friday that the Moscow-based cyber security firm that bears his name would see a 'single digit' drop in U.S. sales this year as a result of suspicions about his company's ties to the Russian government, but global revenue should still increase.

By turns frustrated and defiant in an 80-minute interview in his Moscow office, the founder and head of the embattled antivirus software maker denounced what he called an "information war" against his company, repeatedly asserting that "we've done nothing wrong."

The interview was part of the global Reuters Cyber Security Summit.

Anton Shingarev, Kaspersky Lab's vice president of public affairs, also told Reuters during the interview the company had abandoned efforts to sell its services to the U.S. government and that it would wind down its Washington-area subsidiary, KGSS.

Kaspersky Lab has become a lightning rod in recent months as it has faced allegations by the U.S. government that its antivirus products can be used by Russian spies to conduct cyber espionage.

The controversy surrounding the company reflects mounting fear and distrust of Russia over widespread allegations that it interfered in the U.S. presidential election and was behind a wave of highly destructive global hacking attacks.

Kaspersky Lab earlier this week confirmed reports that its security software had taken source code for a secret American hacking tool from a personal computer in the United States in 2014, an incident that has heightened suspicions about the company.

Eugene Kaspersky said the company had disposed of the code as soon as it learned that it was classified information.

