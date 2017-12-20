Review: GoPro Hero 6 Black vs Hero 5 Black

SINGAPORE: The GoPro Hero 6 Black is touted as the action camera maker’s most powerful, yet easy-to-use offering, capable of capturing 4K footage at 60 frames per second (fps) for gorgeous, high-definition slow-motion shots.

But do its hero features live up to the hype and how does the camera measure up against its predecessor, the Hero 5?

Exterior-wise, both GoPros look near identical. I would not be able to tell them apart if someone mixed a bunch of them together. The only subtle difference is the branding on the side of camera.



The GoPro Hero 6 Black and GoPro Hero 5 Black (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Where the Hero 6 stands out, is its capability of being able to shoot up to 240fps in 1080p. The previous flagship model, Hero 5, can only go up to 120fps in 1080p and is capable of 240fps, but at the cost of a lower resolution of 720p. In 4K mode, the Hero 6 shoots up to 60fps but the Hero 5 shoots only up to 25fps. Being able to shoot 240fps and 60fps for 1080p and 4K respectively, is definitely worth the upgrade, especially when capturing moments in sports, as the slow-mo would come in really handy.

When it comes to video stabilising, this is where the Hero 6 really shines. This visual journalist could see the huge difference when filming while walking. Handheld side-by-side, the footage from the Hero 5 appeared jerky while the Hero 6 was much smoother. Check it out in the video below:

Another example of why the GoPro Hero 6 Black stabiliser impresses: We took it on a test-run on a small roller coaster and the resulting video showed little trace of the slightly bumpy ride.



The stabilisation on the GoPro 6 feels like I’ve mounted it on a steadicam grip.

In terms of taking photos, both action cameras capture JPEG or RAW at 12.0 MP. What gives the Hero 6 the edge (or what should have been the norm for the series) is the option of zooming in and out on both the “wide” and “linear” modes when taking photos. Even though it is a digital zoom, it makes composing an image much more convenient. The Hero 5 has limited choices of “wide”, “linear” and “narrow” options without the touch zoom.

As far as waterproofing goes, both versions can work up to 10 metres (33 feet) underwater without external housing. It was, and still is, a plus for GoPro over other action cameras, and really is convenient for filming during a casual swim.

The one feature the Hero 6 is lacking on compared to the Hero 5 is that it does not have the Hero 5’s video + photo option where the camera can simultaneously take still images while filming. You could take screengrabs off video as an alternative, and it is essentially not a deal-breaker, but it would have been nice if the feature was retained.

The GoPro Hero 6 Black (Photo: Jeremy Long)

At S$750 on the GoPro website, the Hero 6 Black costs much more than the S$440 for the Hero 5 Black, but could be worth the extra dough, even for those merely toying with the idea of using an action camera for the first time. The stabilisation alone puts it a cut above the Hero 5 and it is kitted out with just enough oomph for camera buffs to possibly justify a splurge for Christmas.