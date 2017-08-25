Ride-hailing firm Grab commits US$100m to expand in Myanmar

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing firm Grab, the main Southeast Asian rival of Uber Technologies, said it would commit US$100 million over the next three years to deepen its presence in Myanmar, grow to more cities and roll out its other services.

Grab said it wanted to launch its payments platform, GrabPay, and build a local team of up to 200.

Both Grab and Uber launched services in Yangon earlier this year seeking growth in a market where Internet penetration has exploded from next to nothing a few years ago to nearly 90 per cent now, with more people turning to apps and mobile services.

Their plans coincide with a push by the authorities to work to revamp public transport, starting with the bus network in Yangon.

